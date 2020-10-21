Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) (LON:NANO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.85

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) (LON:NANO)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.85 and traded as low as $10.00. Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 305,785 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) in a report on Monday, July 13th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 13.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.72. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 million and a P/E ratio of -5.56.

About Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) (LON:NANO)

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD), and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers cadmium free quantum dots, CFQD quantum dot films, copper indium gallium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles, and copper indium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ultra Electronics Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,099.35
Ultra Electronics Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,099.35
ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Stock Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $60.90
ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Stock Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $60.90
FirstService Co. Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $143.41
FirstService Co. Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $143.41
FY2021 EPS Estimates for Albemarle Co. Decreased by Analyst
FY2021 EPS Estimates for Albemarle Co. Decreased by Analyst
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for B2Gold Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for B2Gold Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings
FY2021 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. Increased by Analyst
FY2021 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. Increased by Analyst


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report