Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) (LON:NANO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.85

Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) (LON:NANO)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.85 and traded as low as $10.00. Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 305,785 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) in a report on Monday, July 13th.

Get Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 13.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.72. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 million and a P/E ratio of -5.56.

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD), and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers cadmium free quantum dots, CFQD quantum dot films, copper indium gallium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles, and copper indium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.