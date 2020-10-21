Bushveld Minerals Limited (BMN.L) (LON:BMN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.73

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Bushveld Minerals Limited (BMN.L) (LON:BMN)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.73 and traded as low as $12.25. Bushveld Minerals Limited (BMN.L) shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 22,411,530 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bushveld Minerals Limited (BMN.L) in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $125.10 million and a PE ratio of 5.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 11.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 12.73.

About Bushveld Minerals Limited (BMN.L) (LON:BMN)

Bushveld Minerals Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration and development of vanadium projects in South Africa. The company operates through four segments: Vanadium and Iron Ore Exploration, Coal Exploration, Vanadium Mining and Production, and Energy. It also explores for vanadium, titanium, iron ore, phosphate, tin, and coal deposits.

