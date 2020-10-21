Bushveld Minerals Limited (BMN.L) (LON:BMN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.73

Bushveld Minerals Limited (BMN.L) (LON:BMN)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.73 and traded as low as $12.25. Bushveld Minerals Limited (BMN.L) shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 22,411,530 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bushveld Minerals Limited (BMN.L) in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $125.10 million and a PE ratio of 5.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 11.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 12.73.

Bushveld Minerals Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration and development of vanadium projects in South Africa. The company operates through four segments: Vanadium and Iron Ore Exploration, Coal Exploration, Vanadium Mining and Production, and Energy. It also explores for vanadium, titanium, iron ore, phosphate, tin, and coal deposits.

