Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.94

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.94 and traded as low as $5.67. Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 743 shares traded.

Separately, Erste Group cut Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average of $5.94.

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $492.62 million during the quarter.

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MYTAY)

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Public Limited Company provides fixed line and mobile telecommunication services for public and business customers in Hungary and internationally. The company's mobile services include voice and non-voice mobile services, such as SMS, MMS, Internet, data, and content; and fixed line services comprise voice, data, Internet, and TV services.

