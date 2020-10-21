Ncondezi Energy Limited (NCCL.L) (LON:NCCL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.81

Shares of Ncondezi Energy Limited (NCCL.L) (LON:NCCL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.81 and traded as low as $3.50. Ncondezi Energy Limited (NCCL.L) shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 59,616 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.45, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00.

About Ncondezi Energy Limited (NCCL.L) (LON:NCCL)

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of integrated thermal coal mine and power plant project in Mozambique. It develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market. The company also explores for and develops coal mine.

