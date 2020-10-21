Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs (NASDAQ:CYCCP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.81

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs (NASDAQ:CYCCP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.81 and traded as low as $5.52. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYCCP)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes.

