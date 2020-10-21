Capital Limited (CAPD.L) (LON:CAPD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $64.89

Capital Limited (CAPD.L) (LON:CAPD)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $64.89 and traded as low as $63.88. Capital Limited (CAPD.L) shares last traded at $63.88, with a volume of 47,328 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAPD shares. Peel Hunt downgraded Capital Limited (CAPD.L) to an “add” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 74 ($0.97) to GBX 85 ($1.11) in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 78 ($1.02) target price on shares of Capital Limited (CAPD.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 72.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 64.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15. The stock has a market cap of $97.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Limited (CAPD.L)’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Capital Limited (CAPD.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 7.25%.

About Capital Limited (CAPD.L) (LON:CAPD)

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. The company offers exploration drilling services, including air core, deep hole diamond, diamond core, directional, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

