Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.76

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.76 and traded as low as $29.52. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 22,990,271 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.76.

Get Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,776,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437,333 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,191,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $832,000.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.