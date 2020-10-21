JZ Capital Partners Limited (JZCP.L) (LON:JZCP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $99.73

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

JZ Capital Partners Limited (JZCP.L) (LON:JZCP)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $99.73 and traded as low as $90.00. JZ Capital Partners Limited (JZCP.L) shares last traded at $90.00, with a volume of 26,532 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 115.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 99.73. The company has a current ratio of 25.49, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.64 million and a P/E ratio of -3.30.

About JZ Capital Partners Limited (JZCP.L) (LON:JZCP)

JZ Capital Partners Limited is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide an overall total return consisting of dividend yield plus stock appreciation. The Company invests in the United States and European micro-cap companies, as well as real estate properties in the United States.

