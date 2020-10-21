ERF Wireless (OTCMKTS:ERFB) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

ERF Wireless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERFB) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. ERF Wireless shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 814,443 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

About ERF Wireless (OTCMKTS:ERFB)

ERF Wireless, Inc provides wireless broadband access solutions for the energy industry in North America. The company conducts its operations through Energy Broadband, Inc, Wireless Bundled Services Division, and Enterprise Network Services segments. It offers wireless bandwidth and related support services, including nomadic terrestrial wireless broadband circuit connectivity to the wellsite; wellsite communications equipment rental; wellsite IT support services; wellsite IT services over broadband; network monitoring and maintenance:; layer 2 secure communications connectivity products rental and services; fixed site terrestrial wireless broadband connectivity; network design and construction; production field supervisory control and data acquisition; and midstream communications, monitoring, and security solutions for the oil and gas industry.

