MJ Gleeson plc (GLE.L) (LON:GLE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $657.52

MJ Gleeson plc (GLE.L) (LON:GLE) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $657.52 and traded as low as $512.50. MJ Gleeson plc (GLE.L) shares last traded at $518.00, with a volume of 43,294 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MJ Gleeson plc (GLE.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of MJ Gleeson plc (GLE.L) from GBX 765 ($9.99) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MJ Gleeson plc (GLE.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

The company has a market cap of $353.03 million and a PE ratio of 64.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 600.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 657.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.22.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

