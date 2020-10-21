M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.21

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.21 and traded as low as $3.20. M&F Bancorp shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 147 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21.

About M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP)

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

