Zoo Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $63.06

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zoo Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $63.06 and traded as low as $54.05. Zoo Digital Group shares last traded at $54.16, with a volume of 15,968 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 million and a P/E ratio of 135.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 55.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 63.06.

Zoo Digital Group Company Profile (LON:ZOO)

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions to simplify the management of global distribution operations for creative organizations in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Licensing.

Featured Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Zoo Digital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoo Digital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ultra Electronics Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,099.35
Ultra Electronics Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,099.35
ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Stock Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $60.90
ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Stock Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $60.90
FirstService Co. Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $143.41
FirstService Co. Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $143.41
FY2021 EPS Estimates for Albemarle Co. Decreased by Analyst
FY2021 EPS Estimates for Albemarle Co. Decreased by Analyst
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for B2Gold Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for B2Gold Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings
FY2021 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. Increased by Analyst
FY2021 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. Increased by Analyst


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report