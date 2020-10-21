Zoo Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $63.06

Zoo Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $63.06 and traded as low as $54.05. Zoo Digital Group shares last traded at $54.16, with a volume of 15,968 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 million and a P/E ratio of 135.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 55.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 63.06.

Zoo Digital Group Company Profile (LON:ZOO)

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions to simplify the management of global distribution operations for creative organizations in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Licensing.

