Arrayit (OTCMKTS:ARYC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Arrayit Co. (OTCMKTS:ARYC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. Arrayit shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 137,125 shares.

Arrayit Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARYC)

Arrayit Corporation, a life sciences technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation, biological function, and diagnostics worldwide. The company is involved in the development and support of microarray tools and components; custom printing and analysis of microarrays for research; and the identification and development of diagnostic microarrays and tools for early detection of treatable disease states.

