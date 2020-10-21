Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.25

Shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.25 and traded as low as $6.21. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 4,294 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $51.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,235 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.08% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:KFFB)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

