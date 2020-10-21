Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.82

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.82 and traded as low as $24.60. Norwood Financial shares last traded at $24.78, with a volume of 6,173 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Norwood Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.82.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

In other Norwood Financial news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford bought 1,618 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $40,045.50. Also, CEO Lewis J. Critelli sold 1,851 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $49,514.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,502 shares in the company, valued at $682,178.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,868 shares of company stock worth $70,996 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 76.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 81.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 72.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

