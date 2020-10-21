REGI U.S. (OTCMKTS:RGUS) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

REGI U.S., Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGUS)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.02. REGI U.S. shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 1,600 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.

About REGI U.S. (OTCMKTS:RGUS)

REGI U.S., Inc, through its subsidiary RadMax Technologies, Inc, designs, develops, and builds axial vane type rotary devices for civilian, commercial, and government applications. It offers RadMax compressed gas expander, a positive-displacement gas expander that captures kinetic and pressure-volume energy and converts it to rotational power in compressed gas expansion applications.

