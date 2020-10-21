PCS Edventures! (OTCMKTS:PCSV) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

PCS Edventures! Inc (OTCMKTS:PCSV)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. PCS Edventures! shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 6,250 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.29.

PCS Edventures! Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PCSV)

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles.

