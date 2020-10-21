Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.48

Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.48 and traded as low as $2.16. Shawcor shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 397,979 shares traded.

SCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Shawcor from C$2.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Shawcor from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Shawcor from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Shawcor from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.89.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.51) by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$266.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$251.87 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shawcor Ltd will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Shawcor Company Profile (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

