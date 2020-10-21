Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) to “Buy”

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers which harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct(TM) platform, they are developing a pipeline of novel T cell engagers, focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harpoon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

HARP opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $380.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $25.02.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 571.20% and a negative return on equity of 62.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HARP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 55.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 97.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 49.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 113.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

