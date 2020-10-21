iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSB) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSB) traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.21 and last traded at $54.22. 550,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 510,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.28.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.13.

