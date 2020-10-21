First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNK) Stock Price Up 0.9%

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNK)’s stock price rose 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.94 and last traded at $29.66. Approximately 27,453 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 17,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.39.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average is $27.10.

