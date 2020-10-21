First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNK) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNK)’s stock price rose 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.94 and last traded at $29.66. Approximately 27,453 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 17,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.39.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average is $27.10.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Premier, Inc. Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Premier, Inc. Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Seaport Global Securities Initiates Coverage on Sonic Automotive
Seaport Global Securities Initiates Coverage on Sonic Automotive
Ralph Lauren PT Raised to $77.00
Ralph Lauren PT Raised to $77.00
Bank of America Upgrades Oshkosh to Buy
Bank of America Upgrades Oshkosh to Buy
Marathon Oil PT Lowered to $4.50
Marathon Oil PT Lowered to $4.50
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.01 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.01 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report