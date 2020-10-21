Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €160.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €160.00 ($188.24) price target by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VOW3. Barclays set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €169.00 ($198.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €165.31 ($194.49).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €138.42 ($162.85) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52 week high of €187.74 ($220.87). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €140.10 and a 200 day moving average price of €134.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

