Analyzing Carolina Trust Bancshares (NASDAQ:CART) and Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Carolina Trust Bancshares (NASDAQ:CART) and Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Carolina Trust Bancshares and Wintrust Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carolina Trust Bancshares 15.35% 8.30% 0.92% Wintrust Financial 14.33% 7.63% 0.70%

This table compares Carolina Trust Bancshares and Wintrust Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carolina Trust Bancshares $22.34 million 5.44 $2.95 million N/A N/A Wintrust Financial $1.79 billion 1.57 $355.70 million $6.03 8.09

Wintrust Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Carolina Trust Bancshares.

Risk & Volatility

Carolina Trust Bancshares has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wintrust Financial has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Carolina Trust Bancshares and Wintrust Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carolina Trust Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Wintrust Financial 0 3 6 0 2.67

Wintrust Financial has a consensus price target of $51.63, indicating a potential upside of 5.83%. Given Wintrust Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wintrust Financial is more favorable than Carolina Trust Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.6% of Carolina Trust Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Wintrust Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Carolina Trust Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Wintrust Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Carolina Trust Bancshares

Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Carolina Trust Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial, installment, mortgage, and personal loans; safe deposit boxes; and other associated services. As of December 31, 2018, the company served its customers through a network of automated teller machines and nine full-service offices located in Lincolnton, Denver, Forest City, Gastonia, Hickory, Lake Lure, Mooresville, and Vale, North Carolina, as well as operated a loan production office in Salisbury, North Carolina. Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lincolnton, North Carolina.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services. It also engages in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market; and provision of lending, deposits, and cash management services to condominium, homeowner, and community associations, as well as asset-based lending for middle-market companies. In addition, this segment offers loan and deposit services to mortgage brokerage companies; lending to restaurant franchisees; direct leasing; small business administration loans; commercial mortgages and construction loans; and financial solutions. It provides personal and commercial banking services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units, and institutional customers. The Specialty Finance segment offers commercial and life insurance premiums financing for businesses and individuals; accounts receivable financing, value-added, and out-sourced administrative services; and other specialty finance services, as well as data processing of payrolls, billing, and cash management services to temporary staffing industry. The Wealth Management segment provides trust and investment, asset management, tax-deferred exchange, securities brokerage, and retirement plan services. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 187 banking facilities and 230 ATMs. Wintrust Financial Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.

