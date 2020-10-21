Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $6.18 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.57.

ALNY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.55.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $141.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.23. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $167.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.76 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.83) earnings per share.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, President Barry E. Greene sold 44,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $5,487,431.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,060,720.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,266 shares of company stock valued at $10,355,931 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

