Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 110.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

BHR stock opened at $2.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $10.39.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 13.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 734,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 88,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 31,345 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 524,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 133,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 29,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 301,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

