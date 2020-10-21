Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 110.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

BHR stock opened at $2.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $10.39.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 13.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 734,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 88,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 31,345 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 524,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 133,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 29,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 301,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Recommended Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Volkswagen PT Set at €160.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein
Volkswagen PT Set at €160.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein
Analyzing Carolina Trust Bancshares and Wintrust Financial
Analyzing Carolina Trust Bancshares and Wintrust Financial
Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Price Target Cut to $5.00
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Price Target Cut to $5.00
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Best Buy to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Best Buy to Hold
AB Volvo Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale
AB Volvo Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report