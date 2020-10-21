Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) to Hold

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $125.00 price target on the technology retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.40% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of Best Buy increased in the past six months, it has underperformed the industry in the said time frame. The company has been grappling with soft gross margin trends for a while. During the second quarter of fiscal 2021, the company’s gross margin contracted 100 basis points (bps) year over year. Moreover the domestic segment’s gross margin went down by 120 bps, due to higher supply chain costs on increased mix of online revenues. Gross margin is expected to remain pressurized in fiscal third-quarter owing to high online revenue mix. Nevertheless, the company is benefitting from growth in products that support stay-at-home practices such as tablets and household appliances. It has also been adding functionalities such as curbside pickup, in-store consultations, home installation and digital consultation services.”

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BBY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.18.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $120.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.63. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $123.67.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 5,677 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $639,116.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total transaction of $50,729,943.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 773,547 shares of company stock valued at $89,257,157. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,346,566 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,561,075,000 after buying an additional 1,662,640 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,172,487 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $276,863,000 after buying an additional 1,007,028 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,539,099 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $134,317,000 after buying an additional 827,499 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,680,402 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $406,540,000 after buying an additional 636,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 460.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 594,669 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $51,897,000 after buying an additional 488,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

