AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VLVLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AB Volvo (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $21.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. AB Volvo has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $21.25.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 12.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.