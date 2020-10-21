AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

VLVLY stock opened at $21.10 on Monday. AB Volvo has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $21.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.50.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 12.94%. On average, research analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.