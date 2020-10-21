Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boohoo Group from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Monday, July 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Monday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Boohoo Group from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Boohoo Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boohoo Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 374.55 ($4.89).

Shares of Boohoo Group stock opened at GBX 264.46 ($3.46) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 325.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 312.05. Boohoo Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 133.10 ($1.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66).

In other Boohoo Group news, insider Neil James Catto acquired 5,825 shares of Boohoo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of £14,970.25 ($19,558.73).

Boohoo Group Company Profile

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

