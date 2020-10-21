Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. They presently have a GBX 228 ($2.98) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 118.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 152.71 ($2.00).

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 104.32 ($1.36) on Monday. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 192.99 ($2.52). The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 101.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 106.10.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 37,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £35,832.10 ($46,814.87). Also, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 9,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £10,070.31 ($13,156.92).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

