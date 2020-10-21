Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Now Covered by Cowen

Research analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 136.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TARA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Protara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ:TARA opened at $21.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.43. Protara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $67.08.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Protara Therapeutics news, major shareholder Randall Marshall sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $62,159.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 641,341 shares in the company, valued at $17,014,776.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blaine Davis purchased 1,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.91 per share, for a total transaction of $25,043.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,043.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 351,481 shares of company stock worth $5,886,044 and sold 15,808 shares worth $362,798. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARA. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Knott David M raised its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.

