Contrasting Centennial Specialty Foods (OTCMKTS:CHLE) and Lancaster Colony (OTCMKTS:LANC)

Centennial Specialty Foods (OTCMKTS:CHLE) and Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Centennial Specialty Foods alerts:

Centennial Specialty Foods has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lancaster Colony has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

56.1% of Lancaster Colony shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Centennial Specialty Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.7% of Lancaster Colony shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Centennial Specialty Foods and Lancaster Colony’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centennial Specialty Foods N/A N/A N/A Lancaster Colony 10.27% 17.66% 13.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Centennial Specialty Foods and Lancaster Colony, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centennial Specialty Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Lancaster Colony 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lancaster Colony has a consensus target price of $160.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.03%. Given Lancaster Colony’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lancaster Colony is more favorable than Centennial Specialty Foods.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Centennial Specialty Foods and Lancaster Colony’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centennial Specialty Foods N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lancaster Colony $1.33 billion 3.63 $136.98 million $4.93 35.68

Lancaster Colony has higher revenue and earnings than Centennial Specialty Foods.

Summary

Lancaster Colony beats Centennial Specialty Foods on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Centennial Specialty Foods Company Profile

Centennial Specialty Foods Corp. markets, sells, and distributes branded ethnic Southwestern sauces and food products in Colorado. It offers green chile sauces, and chili con carne or chili products. The company's sauces and chili products come in varieties with pork, chicken, beef, and no meat. Its Ellis products include refried beans, tamale products, chili products, bean products, and Ellis burrito sauce. The company sells its products through grocery stores, superstores, and club stores primarily in Colorado, Arizona, and California. Centennial Specialty Foods Corp. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names. The company also provides flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout; sprouted grain bakery products under the Angelic Bakehouse; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand names. In addition, it manufactures and sells other products to brand license agreements, including Olive Garden's dressings, Chick-fil-A, and Buffalo Wild Wings sauces. The company sells its products through sales personnel, food brokers, and distributors to retailers and restaurants. Lancaster Colony Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Westerville, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Specialty Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Specialty Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.