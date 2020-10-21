Comparing Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) and Nutroganics (NASDAQ:NUTTQ)

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) and Nutroganics (OTCMKTS:NUTTQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Infinera and Nutroganics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinera -22.76% -34.82% -8.19% Nutroganics N/A N/A N/A

Infinera has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutroganics has a beta of -0.49, indicating that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Infinera and Nutroganics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinera 3 4 7 1 2.40 Nutroganics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Infinera presently has a consensus target price of $8.08, suggesting a potential upside of 24.07%. Given Infinera’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Infinera is more favorable than Nutroganics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Infinera and Nutroganics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinera $1.30 billion 0.94 -$386.62 million ($0.83) -7.84 Nutroganics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nutroganics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Infinera.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.8% of Infinera shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Infinera shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Nutroganics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Infinera beats Nutroganics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms. It also offers Infinera XTM series packet-optical transport platform that enables high performance metro networks with service-aware, application-specific capabilities; XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; mTera series universal transport platform; and XT series for long-haul and subsea applications. In addition, the company Infinera Cloud Xpress Family designed to meet the varying needs of ICPs, communication service providers, internet exchange service providers, enterprises, and other large-scale data center operators; DRX series of routers; and 8600 series of SDN-ready Internet Protocol/MPLS routers. Further, it provides transcend software suite; Infinera CNOS, a hardware-independent network operating system; and a range of support services for all hardware and software products. The company also serves telecommunications service providers, internet content providers, cable providers, wholesale carriers, research and education institutions, large enterprises, and government entities. It markets and sells its products and related support services primarily through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Zepton Networks. Infinera Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Nutroganics Company Profile

Nutroganics, Inc. focuses on acquiring and operating revenue-generating businesses in the healthy lifestyle space, primarily the nutritional supplement, and natural and organic food industries. The company, through its subsidiary, Silverbow Honey Company, produces, packages, and sells honey products. It sells its products to food manufacturers and national grocery chains under the Silverbow brand and private label brands. Nutroganics, Inc. is based in Bethesda, Maryland. On October 14, 2016, Nutroganics, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

