Head to Head Contrast: Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) and Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO)

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) and Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

Newmont Goldcorp has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Resource has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Newmont Goldcorp and Gold Resource, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newmont Goldcorp 0 5 10 0 2.67 Gold Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A

Newmont Goldcorp presently has a consensus target price of $72.69, indicating a potential upside of 18.79%. Given Newmont Goldcorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Newmont Goldcorp is more favorable than Gold Resource.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Newmont Goldcorp and Gold Resource’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newmont Goldcorp $9.74 billion 5.05 $2.81 billion $1.32 46.36 Gold Resource $135.37 million 1.55 $5.83 million $0.09 33.22

Newmont Goldcorp has higher revenue and earnings than Gold Resource. Gold Resource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Newmont Goldcorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.5% of Newmont Goldcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of Gold Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Newmont Goldcorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Gold Resource shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Newmont Goldcorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Gold Resource pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Newmont Goldcorp pays out 75.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gold Resource pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Newmont Goldcorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Gold Resource has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Newmont Goldcorp and Gold Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newmont Goldcorp 36.79% 5.70% 3.22% Gold Resource -1.39% -1.10% -0.93%

Summary

Newmont Goldcorp beats Gold Resource on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles. Newmont Mining Corporation was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico. Gold Resource Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.