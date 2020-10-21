FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstCash Inc. is an operator of pawn stores. The company focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. FirstCash, Inc., formerly known as First Cash Financial Services Inc., is based in Arlington, United States. “

Get FirstCash alerts:

FCFS has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays raised shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

NYSE FCFS opened at $60.72 on Monday. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $55.22 and a 52 week high of $96.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.25.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $412.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in FirstCash by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,262,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $220,142,000 after buying an additional 416,974 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FirstCash by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,147,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,904,000 after buying an additional 34,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FirstCash by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,337,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,964,000 after buying an additional 11,769 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in FirstCash by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 983,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,372,000 after buying an additional 142,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in FirstCash by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 811,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,734,000 after buying an additional 30,125 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstCash (FCFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.