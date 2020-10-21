Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to Strong-Buy

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $146.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of First Republic have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Third-quarter results reflect robust revenue growth along with capital strength. Improving loan and deposit balances might continue supporting its profitability. Also, increasing fee income on steady rise in investment management fees aids revenue growth. The company’s net interest income (NII) has shown sustained growth over the years. The company complies with all regulatory ratio requirements, reflecting a solid capital position. Though contraction of margin due to low rates and rising costs on digital initiatives might hurt growth, the company is less likely to default payments in case of any economic downturn.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

FRC opened at $127.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $129.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 625.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

