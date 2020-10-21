Bank of America Downgrades Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to Neutral

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $77.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $87.00. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.83% from the stock’s current price.

FRT has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.76.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $74.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.85 and a 200 day moving average of $79.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.89. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $141.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 31.57%. On average, analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 451.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 173.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

