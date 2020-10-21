Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) Coverage Initiated at Compass Point

Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) in a research report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s previous close.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

NYSE FTAI opened at $16.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.78. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $21.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.43.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $94.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.35 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a net margin of 35.47% and a return on equity of 2.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs news, CAO Eun Nam bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $37,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $37,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 9.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 66.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 3.7% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 161,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 7.4% during the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 90,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

