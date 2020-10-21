Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $262.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $255.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.94% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.62.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $208.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The company has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.57.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group will post 17.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 146.3% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

