Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HPP. Morgan Stanley lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.06.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $20.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.73. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $38.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.47). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $198.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Barry Alan Porter bought 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.09 per share, with a total value of $115,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,625.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,563,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,584,000 after buying an additional 726,000 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 425,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,336,000 after buying an additional 225,686 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 17,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $813,000.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.