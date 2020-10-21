Stifel Nicolaus Lowers International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Price Target to $25.00

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INSW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $14.75 on Monday. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. International Seaways had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $139.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.55 million. On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in International Seaways by 97.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 202,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 99,730 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in International Seaways by 13.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 21,694 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in International Seaways during the first quarter worth $306,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in International Seaways by 626.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in International Seaways by 20.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

