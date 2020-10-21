Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Rating Increased to Hold at Vertical Research

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) was upgraded by research analysts at Vertical Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a $275.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Vertical Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.18% from the company’s current price.

LII has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.50.

Get Lennox International alerts:

NYSE LII opened at $284.03 on Monday. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $163.40 and a 1-year high of $297.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.26 and a 200-day moving average of $238.88. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.40. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $258,838.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.66, for a total transaction of $167,160.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,789 shares of company stock worth $5,415,441. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lennox International by 81,518.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 707,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 706,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lennox International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Lennox International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 403,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 10.1% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 102,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Lennox International by 6.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.