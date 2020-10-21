Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Rating Increased to Hold at Vertical Research

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) was upgraded by research analysts at Vertical Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a $275.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Vertical Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.18% from the company’s current price.
LII has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.50.
NYSE LII opened at $284.03 on Monday. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $163.40 and a 1-year high of $297.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.26 and a 200-day moving average of $238.88. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.95.
In related news, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $258,838.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.66, for a total transaction of $167,160.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,789 shares of company stock worth $5,415,441. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lennox International by 81,518.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 707,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 706,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lennox International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Lennox International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 403,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 10.1% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 102,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Lennox International by 6.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lennox International
Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
