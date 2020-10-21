Cowen Increases Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target to $203.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Cowen from $193.00 to $203.00 in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.62% from the company’s current price.
KSU has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.52.
NYSE KSU opened at $181.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.77. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $200.00.
In other Kansas City Southern news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $169,067.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,766.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $263,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,132.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kansas City Southern
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
