Analyzing Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) and Trade Desk (NYSE:TTD)

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) and Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Medallia has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trade Desk has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

87.1% of Medallia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of Trade Desk shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Trade Desk shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Medallia and Trade Desk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallia -31.54% -30.19% -17.38% Trade Desk 17.57% 18.10% 6.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medallia and Trade Desk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallia $402.46 million 11.27 -$112.33 million ($1.35) -22.84 Trade Desk $661.06 million 43.30 $108.32 million $2.27 269.73

Trade Desk has higher revenue and earnings than Medallia. Medallia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trade Desk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Medallia and Trade Desk, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallia 0 2 8 0 2.80 Trade Desk 0 8 6 0 2.43

Medallia presently has a consensus target price of $36.20, suggesting a potential upside of 17.38%. Trade Desk has a consensus target price of $455.21, suggesting a potential downside of 25.65%. Given Medallia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Medallia is more favorable than Trade Desk.

Summary

Trade Desk beats Medallia on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc. provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions. It offers products for enterprises to capture signals, including Medallia Conversations, Medallia Crowdicity, Medallia Digital, Medallia Employee Ideas, Medallia LivingLens, Medallia Social, and Medallia Zingle; and analytics, insights, and artificial intelligence products, such as Medallia Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics, Medallia Theme Explorer/Text Analytics, Journey Analytics, and CX360. The company also provides insights on customer experience within the organization to take action comprising Medallia Applications, Medallia Mobile, Medallia Voices, and Org Sync. In addition, it offers professional services, which include managed, implementation, and other services. The company serves retail, technology, manufacturing, financial services, insurance, and hospitality industries. Medallia, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc., a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV). It serves advertising agencies and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.

