Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.
BXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.47.
Shares of BXP opened at $76.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.67. Boston Properties has a one year low of $71.57 and a one year high of $147.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.00.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.
Boston Properties Company Profile
Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
