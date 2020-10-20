Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $73,436,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6,302.5% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $798,166,000 after buying an additional 585,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after buying an additional 340,937 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Alphabet by 101.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 669,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $930,532,000 after buying an additional 337,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2,895.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,095,000 after buying an additional 225,011 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,534.61 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1,043.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,521.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1,443.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,975.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,703.33.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

