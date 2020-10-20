Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases 14,150 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,150 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

