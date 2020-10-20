Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Securiti reduced their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. HSBC reduced their target price on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.15.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2,429.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $122.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

