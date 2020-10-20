Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $5.45 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,450 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,654,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,494 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 83.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,870,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,513,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,327 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.98. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

