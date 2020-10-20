Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in AT&T by 0.4% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its position in AT&T by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in AT&T by 2.9% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

